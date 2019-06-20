Gerald Comedy breaks down camp schedule
Washington offensive lineman Gerald Comedy is working hard to showcase his skills in front of coaches and it shows with his busy camp slate. What have you been doing as of late with off-season work...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news