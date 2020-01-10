Garcia trying to keep the success going
Southern Columbia running back Gavin Garcia knows his team loses a lot of talent due to graduation but hopes his squad can win a fourth-straight title. How did the high school football season go ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news