News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gallen feels squad can surprise people

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

West Chester Rustin running back Drew Gallen likes the makeup of his squad heading into the 2020 season and feels that this group can surprise doubters. How did the high school football season go o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}