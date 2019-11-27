News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Frazier has hoops and the weight room up next

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Abington defensive back Oreck Frazier is switching his focus over to basketball and the weight room heading into the winter.How did the high school football season go overall?“Our season went very ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}