News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Frazier breaks down latest offers

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Abington defensive back Oreck Frazier has garnered multiple scholarship offers and interest from a number of other programs. What colleges have been recruiting you?“Some colleges recruiting me are ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}