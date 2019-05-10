News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four colleges named by Skarbek

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Pope John Paul II wide receiver Stephen Skarbek has been hearing mainly from four college programs on the recruiting front. How did the high school football season go overall?“I feel we had a great...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}