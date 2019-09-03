FitzSimmons is a lineman to follow
Central Valley defensive end Sean FitzSimmons has excelled at the varsity level early on and is one athlete to follow going forward.How has everything been going with the football season so far?“Hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news