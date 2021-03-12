FCS in touch with Connor Lenz
Pine Richland defensive end Connor Lenz has been on the radar of a few different college coaches early on at the FCS level. How did the high school football season go overall?“We won a state champi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news