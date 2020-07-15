 PaPreps - Fant expects greatness in 2020
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fant expects greatness in 2020

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Episcopal Academy quarterback Jake Fant is setting the bar high for what his team can achieve this season on the gridiron. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I’ve been ga...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}