Domico setting the bar high in 2019
State College linebacker Kyle Domico believes his team has a chance to be special heading into the 2019 campaign. How did the high school football season go overall?“Our football team did outstandi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news