DeLuca recaps strong junior year run
Mechanicsburg linebacker Sam DeLuca came away pleased with what he and his team were able to achieve during the 2020 season. How did the high school football season go overall?“I had a very good ju...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news