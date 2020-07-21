Dawson has lofty goals for 2020
Bishop McDevitt linebacker Lance Dawson is setting the bar high for what his team can achieve during this upcoming football season.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news