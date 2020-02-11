Cummings on the radar of college coaches
With three visits under his belt and attention from others, West Chester East tight end Scott Cummings is on the radar of a number of programs at the next level.How did the high school football sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news