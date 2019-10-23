News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Crocker seeking a postseason run

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Oil City linebacker Brayden Crocker is hoping that their early season success can continue down the stretch with playoffs around the corner. How has everything with the football season been going s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}