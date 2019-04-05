Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Crocker excited to see what his team can achieve

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Oil City linebacker Brayden Crocker is looking forward to helping his team follow up a strong run during the 2018 football season. How did the high school football season go overall?“Great. Everyon...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}