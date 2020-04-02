News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Cook has seen visits getting cancelled

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Lower Merion athlete Phil Cook has seen multiple college visits get cancelled due to Covid-19, but that has stopped a number of Ivy League programs from recruiting him. How did the high school foot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}