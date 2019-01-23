Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Colleges in contact with Alan Snyder

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Fleetwood lineman Alan Snyder has a variety of college coaches who continue to keep a close eye on his improvement.How did the high school football season go overall?“We had more success this seaso...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}