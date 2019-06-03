News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

College coaches very aware of Quame Moore

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

A number of college coaches have continued to keep a close eye on William Tennent linebacker Quame Moore and his progress this off-season. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}