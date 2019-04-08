College attention heavy for Mason Laubach
Berwick defensive end Mason Laubach may be young but continues to impress a wide range of college coaches. How did the high school football season go overall?“I think we did pretty good. We went 9-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news