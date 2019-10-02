Cody Presto pleased with strong start
Central Valley lineman Cody Presto has been pleased with the abilities that his team has shown on the football field thus far. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Everyth...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news