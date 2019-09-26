News More News
Class of 2021 Top Track Athlete Database

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
See which in-state track athletes are included in our 2021 top prospect database now!

Top Junior Boys (Class of 2021)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers - 9/23

High Jump - 9/24

Long Jump - 9/25

Discus - 9/26

Shot Put - 9/27

Pole Vault - 9/28

Triple Jump - 9/29

Top Senior Boys (Class of 2020)

Shot Put

Pole Vault

Triple Jump

Javelin

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

Database

Top Junior Girls (Class of 2021)

100 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Shot Put

100 Meter

200 Meter

400 Meter

800 Meter

1,500 Meter

3,000 Meter

Discus

Top Senior Girls (Class of 2020)

100 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

100 Meter

200 Meter

400 Meter

800 Meter

1,500 Meter

3,000 Meter

