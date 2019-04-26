Class of 2019 Top Baseball Prospect Database
See which in-state baseball players are included in our 2019 top prospect database now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!
-----------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Pitchers - 4/24
Top Catchers - 4/25
Top First Basemen - 4/26
Top Second Basemen - 4/27
Top Third Basemen - 4/28
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
Top Outfielders - 4/22
Top Utility Players - 4/23
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Player Rankings by Class