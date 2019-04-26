News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 09:00:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Class of 2019 Top Baseball Prospect Database

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

See which in-state baseball players are included in our 2019 top prospect database now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!

-----------------

Iqmmb4ax8tqk2ib1qznv

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Juniors (Class of 2020)

Top Pitchers - 4/24

Top Catchers - 4/25

Top First Basemen - 4/26

Top Second Basemen - 4/27

Top Third Basemen - 4/28

Top Seniors (Class of 2019)

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Third Basemen

Top Outfielders - 4/22

Top Utility Players - 4/23

Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Third Basemen

Top Outfielders

Top Utility Players

Player Rankings by Class

Top 50 in 2019

Top 50 in 2020

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}