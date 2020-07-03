PaPreps - Chavis has been creative with his workouts

Chavis has been creative with his workouts
Episcopal Academy defensive back Aiden Chavis has been creative with his workouts this off-season as he has continued to improve overall as an athlete.What have you been doing as of late with off-s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news