 PaPreps - Chavis has been creative with his workouts
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Chavis has been creative with his workouts

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Episcopal Academy defensive back Aiden Chavis has been creative with his workouts this off-season as he has continued to improve overall as an athlete.What have you been doing as of late with off-s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}