Carlton has made a trio of visits
Susquehanna Township quarterback Rahsaan Carlton has recently been able to see a trio of college campuses as of late. How did the high school football season go overall?“I thought the season went w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news