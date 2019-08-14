News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Carlino has big goals for the fall

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

The Haverford School tight end Matt Carlino has seen his team get better over the last few seasons and is setting the bar even higher heading into 2019.What have you been doing as of late with off-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}