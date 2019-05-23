Brinkley working for a championship
Northeast running back Shoes Brinkley is ready to help his team go to another level this fall and make a run at a championship. How did the high school football season go overall?“The high school s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news