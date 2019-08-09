Bowman grinding this off-season
Central Dauphin defensive back Malachi Bowman has worked hard to take his game to another level over the course of this off-season to prepare himself for the fall. What have you been doing as of la...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news