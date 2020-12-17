Blauch pleased with how his team finished
Palmyra Area defensive tackle Jordan Blauch came away pleased with what his team was able to achieve during the second half of the football season.How did the high school football season go overall...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news