News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Binder on the radar of colleges

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Bishop Shanahan linebacker Carson Binder has started catching the eye of college coaches and hopes interest will continue picking up. How did the high school football season go overall?“Last season...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}