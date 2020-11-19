Billotte considering football and wrestling in college
The skills of Clearfield quarterback Oliver Billotte have allowed him to garner recruiting interest both in football and wrestling. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Ob...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news