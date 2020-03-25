News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Benson Jr. remains a sought after target

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

With a number of college coaches recruiting him, Central Catholic wide receiver Eric Benson Jr. will only continue to see doors open for him at the next level.How did the high school football seaso...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}