Bastian focused on the mats
Coy Bastian of Selinsgrove Area decided to pass on football this fall in order to continue training as a wrestler. What did you do sporting wise this summer?“This summer, I wrestled 4 days a week, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news