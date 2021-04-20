Baseball and lifting the focus for Pulizzi
Montoursville running back Rocco Pulizzi has continued working on his athleticism this off-season and as of late it includes baseball and lifting. How did the high school football season go overall...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news