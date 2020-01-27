News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Audia has made an Ivy League trip

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

South Fayette wide receiver Joey Audia has started to garner college attention has been able to see one Ivy League program up close.How did the high school football season go overall?“The season wa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}