News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Anthony Johnson has summer visits ahead

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Sts. Neumann & Goretti linebacker Anthony Johnson is looking to get on the college visit trail during the summer months. How did the high school football season go overall?“The football season over...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}