News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alemada excelling early on in 2019

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

South Fayette quarterback Naman Alemada has proven to be reliable behind center and is excited to see what his team can achieve in 2019.How has everything with the football season been going so far...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}