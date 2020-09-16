Academics critical important for DiRico
Pope John Paul II quarterback Rocco DiRico will rely heavily on academics when figuring out where he will be playing college football.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news