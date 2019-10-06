2019 Pennsylvania High School Football Rankings - Week Seven
See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!
-----
Class 6A
1.) St. Joseph’s Prep 3-2 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Manheim Township 7-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Downingtown West 7-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) State College 7-0 (Previous: # 4)
5.) Coatesville 5-1 (Previous: # 5)
6.) North Allegheny 7-0 (Previous: # 6)
7.) Central Catholic 6-1 (Previous: # 7)
8.) Pine-Richland 6-1 (Previous: # 8)
9.) Central Bucks West 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Cedar Crest 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
-----
Class 5A
1.) Oil City 7-0 (Previous: # 3)
2.) Warwick 6-1 (Previous: # 1)
3.) Penn-Trafford 6-1 (Previous: # 5)
4.) Shippensburg 7-0 (Previous: # 6)
5.) Academy Park 6-1 (Previous: # 7)
6.) Bethel Park 5-1 (Previous: # 8)
7.) Archbishop Wood 4-2 (Previous: # 9)
8.) Strath Haven 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
9.) Penn Hills 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Peters Township 6-1 (Previous: # 2)
-----
Class 4A
1.) Valley View 7-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Thomas Jefferson 7-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Berwick 6-1 (Previous: # 3)
4.) Cathedral Prep 4-2 (Previous: # 4)
5.) Dallas 7-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) Bethlehem Catholic 5-2 (Previous: # 6)
7.) South Fayette 6-1 (Previous: # 7)
8.) Clearfield 6-1 (Previous: # 10)
9.) Northwestern Lehigh 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Susquehanna Township 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
-----
Class 3A
1.) Aliquippa 7-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Wyomissing 7-0 (Previous: # 3)
3.) Wyoming Area 7-0 (Previous: # 4)
4.) Montoursville 7-0 (Previous: # 5)
5.) Neumann-Goretti 7-0 (Previous: # 7)
6.) Harbor Creek 7-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
7.) North Schuylkill 6-1 (Previous: # 2)
8.) Middletown 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
9.) Central Valley 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) North Catholic 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
-----
Class 2A
1.) Southern Columbia 7-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Ligonier Valley 7-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Wilmington 7-0 (Previous: # 4)
4.) Avonworth 7-0 (Previous: # 5)
5.) Chestnut Ridge 7-0 (Previous: # 6)
6.) Washington 7-0 (Previous: # 7)
7.) Richland 6-0 (Previous: # 9)
8.) Freedom Area 7-0 (Previous: # 10)
9.) Meyersdale 7-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
-----
Class 1A
1.) Jeannette 7-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Coudersport 6-0 (Previous: # 3)
3.) Williams Valley 6-1 (Previous: # 2)
4.) Tussey Mountain 7-0 (Previous: # 4)
5.) Maplewood 7-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) Portage 6-1 (Previous: # 6)
7.) Sto-Rox 7-0 (Previous: # 7)
8.) Canton 7-0 (Previous: # 8)
9.) West Greene 7-0 (Previous: # 9)
10.) Redbank Valley 7-0 (Previous: # 10)
-----
