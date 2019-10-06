See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!



Class 6A

1.) St. Joseph’s Prep 3-2 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Manheim Township 7-0 (Previous: # 2)

3.) Downingtown West 7-0 (Previous: # 3)

4.) State College 7-0 (Previous: # 4)

5.) Coatesville 5-1 (Previous: # 5)

6.) North Allegheny 7-0 (Previous: # 6)

7.) Central Catholic 6-1 (Previous: # 7)

8.) Pine-Richland 6-1 (Previous: # 8)

9.) Central Bucks West 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

10.) Cedar Crest 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

Class 5A

1.) Oil City 7-0 (Previous: # 3)

2.) Warwick 6-1 (Previous: # 1)

3.) Penn-Trafford 6-1 (Previous: # 5)

4.) Shippensburg 7-0 (Previous: # 6)

5.) Academy Park 6-1 (Previous: # 7)

6.) Bethel Park 5-1 (Previous: # 8)

7.) Archbishop Wood 4-2 (Previous: # 9)

8.) Strath Haven 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

9.) Penn Hills 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

10.) Peters Township 6-1 (Previous: # 2)

Class 4A

1.) Valley View 7-0 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Thomas Jefferson 7-0 (Previous: # 2)

3.) Berwick 6-1 (Previous: # 3)

4.) Cathedral Prep 4-2 (Previous: # 4)

5.) Dallas 7-0 (Previous: # 5)

6.) Bethlehem Catholic 5-2 (Previous: # 6)

7.) South Fayette 6-1 (Previous: # 7)

8.) Clearfield 6-1 (Previous: # 10)

9.) Northwestern Lehigh 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

10.) Susquehanna Township 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

Class 3A

1.) Aliquippa 7-0 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Wyomissing 7-0 (Previous: # 3)

3.) Wyoming Area 7-0 (Previous: # 4)

4.) Montoursville 7-0 (Previous: # 5)

5.) Neumann-Goretti 7-0 (Previous: # 7)

6.) Harbor Creek 7-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

7.) North Schuylkill 6-1 (Previous: # 2)

8.) Middletown 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

9.) Central Valley 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

10.) North Catholic 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

Class 2A

1.) Southern Columbia 7-0 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Ligonier Valley 7-0 (Previous: # 2)

3.) Wilmington 7-0 (Previous: # 4)

4.) Avonworth 7-0 (Previous: # 5)

5.) Chestnut Ridge 7-0 (Previous: # 6)

6.) Washington 7-0 (Previous: # 7)

7.) Richland 6-0 (Previous: # 9)

8.) Freedom Area 7-0 (Previous: # 10)

9.) Meyersdale 7-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)

10.) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)

Class 1A

1.) Jeannette 7-0 (Previous: # 1)

2.) Coudersport 6-0 (Previous: # 3)

3.) Williams Valley 6-1 (Previous: # 2)

4.) Tussey Mountain 7-0 (Previous: # 4)

5.) Maplewood 7-0 (Previous: # 5)

6.) Portage 6-1 (Previous: # 6)

7.) Sto-Rox 7-0 (Previous: # 7)

8.) Canton 7-0 (Previous: # 8)

9.) West Greene 7-0 (Previous: # 9)

10.) Redbank Valley 7-0 (Previous: # 10)

