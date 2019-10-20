See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!



----------

Class 6A

1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 5-2 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Manheim Township 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Coatesville 7-1 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) North Allegheny 9-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Downingtown West 8-1 (Previous: # 3 )

6 .) Central Catholic 8-1 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Pine-Richland 8-1 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Central Dauphin 7-2 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) State College 8-1 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Souderton 8-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 5A

1 .) Oil City 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Penn-Trafford 8-1 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Shippensburg 9-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Warwick 7-2 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Penn Hills 8-1 (Previous: # 7 )

6 .) Peters Township 8-1 (Previous: # 8 )

7 .) Penn-Trafford 8-1 (Previous: # 9 )

8 .) Cheltenham 8-1 (Previous: # 10 )

9 .) Southern Lehigh 8-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) East 7-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 4A

1 .) Thomas Jefferson 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Dallas 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Cathedral Prep 7-2 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Valley View 8-1 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) South Fayette 8-1 (Previous: # 7 )

6 .) Berwick 7-2 (Previous: # 3 )

7 .) Northwestern Lehigh 8-1 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Milton Hershey 8-1 (Previous: # 10 )

9 .) Belle Vernon 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) York Suburban 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 3A

1 .) Aliquippa 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Wyomissing 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Neumann-Goretti 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Harbor Creek 9-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) North Schuylkill 8-1 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Montoursville 8-1 (Previous: # 3 )

7 .) Middletown 8-1 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Central Valley 8-1 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Wyoming Area 8-1 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) North Catholic 8-1 (Previous: # 10 )

----------

Class 2A

1 .) Southern Columbia 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Ligonier Valley 9-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Wilmington 9-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Avonworth 9-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Washington 9-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Richland 9-0 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 8-1 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Upper Dauphin 9-0 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Bellwood-Antis 9-0 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Burgettstown 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 1A

1 .) Jeannette 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Coudersport 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Maplewood 9-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Portage 8-1 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Tussey Mountain 8-1 (Previous: # 3 )

6 .) Williams Valley 7-2 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Cornell 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Old Forge 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Canton 8-1 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Bishop Guilfoyle 7-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------